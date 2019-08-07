Showtime Ups Brendan Countee To SVP Original Programming

Brendan Countee is expanding his role at Showtime with a promotion to Senior Vice President, Original Programming, from his VP role.

Countee was instrumental in bringing Desus & Mero to Showtime and in developing new comedies for the network including Who Is America?, Our Cartoon President and Kidding. Countee is also expanding his purview in hourlong drama at Showtime, shepherding the new seasons of The Chi and On Becoming A God In Central Florida, and he has a hand in many projects in development. Countee is based in Los Angeles and continues to report to Amy Israel, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.

Countee joined Showtime as VP Original Programming in 2016. Previously, he was head of comedy at Hulu, where he oversaw the development and production of the streaming service’s comedy series including Casual, The Mindy Project and Difficult People. Prior to that, he was a writer-producer who developed film and TV comedy projects.