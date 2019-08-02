Showtime: “There’s Plenty Of ‘Shameless’ Left In ‘Shameless’ As Family Drama Heads Into Season Ten- TCA

There’s still plenty of life left in Shameless, according to Showtime execs.

The Gallagher family, featuring William H. Macy, is set to return for its tenth season on November 3. Despite rumors that the John Wells-produced series may be heading towards its natural end, Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks, said that there’s no sign of slowing down with the family drama.

“There’s a lot of Shameless left in Shameless. We’re right in the middle of the tenth season and the stories are unbelievable, the characters are as vibrant as ever and that show has just got the most unique tone on television. John Wells and that talented cast continue to find new ways for the Gallagher family to live and amaze and so I don’t know what the future holds, but the present is exciting,” said Levine.

“The good news is that are audiences are still really enjoying it,” added Winograde.

Levine also address the fact that Macy was indirectly involved in the recent college admission scandal. “Bill was just really happy to get back to work on Shameless and we were really happy to have someone of his talent and work ethic and the leader that he is on set. That’s what we’ve focused on,” he said.

The series is based on the eponymous British drama, which ran for 11 seasons on Channel 4.

Season ten of Shameless picks up six months after last season’s finale: Frank, played by Macy, who has had a slew of Emmy noms for the role, uses his leg injury to collect as many prescription drugs as possible and his exploits lead him to an old friend. Debbie (Emma Kenney), emboldened by the $50,000 left to her by Fiona, has stepped in as the new matriarch, ruling over the Gallagher household with an iron fist. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) navigates his relationship with a newly affectionate Tami (Kate Miner). Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) has to decide what to do with his life as he finishes military school and heads back to the South side. Liam (Christian Isaiah) is committed to learning more about black history and culture under the tutelage of V (Shanola Hampton) as Kev (Steve Howey) faces an identity crisis. Gallavich returns this season as Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) rekindle their romance in prison as both cellmates and lovers.

Created by Paul Abbott, Shameless is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. The exec producers are John Wells, Nancy M. Pimental and Joe Lawson.