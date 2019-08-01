‘Showtime’: Jason Clarke To Play Lakers Legend Jerry West In HBO Pilot

HBO’s pilot about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers has its Logo. Jason Clarke (First Man, Chappaquiddick) is set to play Hall of Famer Jerry West in Showtime, which is set to begin production next month.

Written by Max Borenstein (Godzilla), the true-story project is based on Jeff Pearlman’s nonfiction book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.

Executive producer Adam McKay is directing the pilot, which chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined its era, both on and off the court.

Clarke is set as West, the cantankerous tortured genius of basketball, who ought to be the perfect man to build the Lakers into a dynasty — if only he can get past his own worst enemy: Jerry West.

McKay is executive producing through his yet-to-be-named company he has launched after parting ways with longtime producing partner Will Ferrell and dissolving their Gary Sanchez Prods. Joining McKay at his new company is former Gary Sanchez Prods. executive Kevin Messick, who will executive produce Showtime alongside McKay, Borenstein and Jason Shuman. Jim Hecht co-wrote the story and executive produces.

Clarke’s recent film credits include First Man, Chappaquiddick, Pet Sematary and Mudbound. He next stars in HBO’s miniseries Catherine the Great, which premieres in the fall. The actor is repped by WME, Robert Stein Management, attorney Carlos Goodman and Narrative PR.

