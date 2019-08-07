Showtime’s Imelda Marcos Doc ‘The Kingmaker’ Set To Premiere At Venice Film Festival

Showtime Documentary Films is taking The Kingmaker, about the Marcos family’s political reign in The Philippines, to the Venice Film Festival.

The doc from Emmy-winning director Lauren Greenfield (The Queen of Versailles) will make its world premiere later this month at the festival.

According to Showtime’s description: The Kingmaker explores and exposes the Marcos family’s long history of corruption, extravagance and brutality, including Calauit Island, a safari park that favors the well-being of its exotic animals to the detriment of the people living there.

The film is written and directed by Greenfield. It includes one-on-one interviews with Imelda Marcos, the country’s former first lady and powerful leader in her own right, who divided a nation. Now 90 years old, Imelda Marcos continues to influence the revival of authoritarianism in the Philippines.

“The story of Imelda Marcos, past and present, has achieved an exceptional level of relevance in The Kingmaker,” said Vinnie Malhotra, executive vice president of nonfiction programming for Showtime Networks. “Lauren Greenfield’s tireless efforts give dimension to a figure who has at once fascinated and vexed not only the people of the Philippines, but people worldwide. The result is as riveting as it is enlightening.”

The Kingmaker is produced by Frank Evers of Evergreen Pictures for SHOWTIME. Julie Parker Benello, Dan Cogan, R.J. Cutler, Geralyn Dreyfous, Bill Haney, Lilly Hartley, Patricia Lambrecht, Nion McEvoy, Regina K. Scully, Jeffrey Tarrant and Jamie Wolf serve as executive producers.

The film will be released in theaters this fall and debut on Showtime in early 2020.