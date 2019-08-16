Showtime Offers Free Online Episodes Of ‘On Becoming A God In Central Florida’

Showtime is offering a two-episode free sampling of its upcoming series On Becoming A God In Central Florida on YouTube and SHO.com. The first two episodes of the 10-episode series are posted now, in full, online.

The series, starring Kirsten Dunst, officially premieres Sunday, August 25, 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. Set in a small Orlando-adjacent town in 1992, the series is a story about the cult of free enterprise and one women’s relentless pursuit of the American Dream.

The sample episodes are also available across multiple cable, satellite, telco and streaming TV provider websites, apps and free on demand channels, and are available for free at showtime.com.

Earlier this summer, Showtime picked up On Becoming A God in Central Florida, a one-hour dark comedy, from George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures and Sony’s TriStar Television, that was ordered to series last year by YouTube to debut this year.

Dunst plays Krystal Stubbs, a minimum-wage water park employee who lies, schemes and cons her way up the ranks of a cultish, flag-waving, multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme that drove her to ruin in the first place. Ted Levine plays the leader Obie Garbeau II.

The series is created and executive produced by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky and produced by Sony’s TriStar Television, and also exec produced Smokehouse Pictures’ George Clooney and Grant Heslov, along with Dunst, Charlie McDowell (who also directed the pilot) and Esta Spalding, who also serves as showrunner. Sarah Shepard also serves as executive producer.