‘Our Cartoon President’: Showtime Eyes Third Season Of Animated Political Comedy

Showtime is eyeing more episodes of half-hour animated series Our Cartoon President – particularly as we head into an election year.

The premium cabler is in discussions for a third season of the show, which is exec produced by Stephen Colbert. The show follows the “tru-ish misadventures of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and his merry band of advisors and family members.”

The first 10 episodes of the show, which is produced by CBS Television Studios, introduced audiences to Trump’s attempts at “winning” the State of the Union address, comforting disaster victims and rolling back President Obama’s accomplishments, as well as his co-dependent relationship with the media. Season 2 has taken aim at the crowded Democratic presidential primary field.

The second season premiered in May and Gary Levine, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks, told Deadline he is hopeful of more ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“I hope [we do more],” he said. “This season has been great, and obviously in an election year in 2020, there’s even more for them to skewer. There’s a lot to make fun of at all times about all of Washington, and I like that the series has broadened its targets. Certainly, in an election year, there’s a lot of ripe opportunity and we hope to take advantage of that.”

Colbert exec produces alongside showrunner R.J. Fried and The Late Show executive producer Chris Licht. Tim Luecke is lead animator and co-executive producer, and Matt Lappin serves as consulting producer.

