Sandra Oh To Narrate Wildlife Doc ‘She Walks With Apes’ Featuring Jane Goodall For Canada’s CBC

Sandra Oh is to narrate a feature-length documentary about three women who went into the jungles of Africa and Borneo to live with great apes.

She Walks With Apes, for Canada’s CBC, features featuring Jane Goodall, the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees, who was the subject of Brett Morgen’s Nat Geo doc Jane.

The film is a fresh take on Goodall’s early years living with the chimpanzees, and also reveals rarely seen images of Dian Fossey, the legendary scientist who was murdered while working with the mountain gorillas of Rwanda. The two-hour documentary also gives credit to the third pioneering woman, Canadian Biruté Galdikas, who went to live among the orangutans of Borneo 50 years ago and is still there today. They became known as the “Trimates”.

The film, which launches on September 20, was filmed over the course of a year by the father-daughter filmmaking team of Caitlin and Mark Starowicz, who trudged through jungles to tell the story of the women who helped launch the global environmental movement.

Filmed in 4K, She Walks With Apes was commissioned by CBC for its science strand The Nature of Things and is scheduled to be released in both television and theatrical versions in 2019. The documentary, which is produced by Grand Passage Media is distributed internationally by CBC & Radio-Canada Distribution.

“The lives of the three female scientists who made up the Trimates are filled with courage and determination and love for life,” said Killing Eve star Oh. “They have inspired future generations and their work continues to underline the urgency of saving the Great Apes and their forest environment. I grew up watching CBC’s The Nature of Things, and I am happy to be a part of the great Canadian doc tradition.”

“People don’t realize that there were actually three remarkable women who embarked on parallel journeys,” said Mark Starowicz, “It’s an intertwined story of adventure, tragedy and redemption that has not been fully told.”

“We climbed for hours every day following gorillas up extinct volcanoes,” added Caitlin Starowicz, “We journeyed up Borneo rivers following orangutans. It was the most arduous, but most awe-inspiring thing I have ever done.”