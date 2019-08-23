‘She Hulk’, ‘Moon Knight’ & ‘Ms. Marvel’ Live-Action Series In Development For Disney+

While news broke earlier today that Marvel has put in development Ms. Marvel, a live-action series featuring its first Muslim superhero, for Disney+, at D23 Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced that a She Hulk and Moon Knight series are also in the works.

She Hulk was created Stan Lee and artist John Buscema and first appeared in the Feb. 1980 issue Savage She-Hulk #1. Known as Jennifer Walters, she’s a lawyer and the cousin of Bruce Banner and gets an emergency blood transfusion from him following an injury, thus acquiring Hulk-like qualities. She’s also a member of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Defenders and S.H.I.E.L.D.

Moon Knight aka Marc Spector is a former CIA agent who was almost killed by a terrorist named Bushman. Marc’s life was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. Marc kills Bushman and becomes Moon Knight. Four personalities dominate Marc’s head including Steven Grant, Jake Lockley, and Khonshu and they work with each other and fight for control at various times. Moon Knight was created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin. He first appeared in the August 1975 issue Werewolf by Night #32.

Ms. Marvel, written by Bisha K. Ali (Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral), Ms. Marvel focuses on a teenager named Kamela Kahn, a Pakistani-American from a religious family in New Jersey who has polymorphous powers, having the ability to stretch and change shape. The comic won a Hugo Award for best graphic story in 2015. The project is in early development and no timeline has been set.