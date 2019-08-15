‘Shark Tank’ Star Daymond John Hosting Event At Florida Strip Club

For his next venture, Shark Tank star Daymond John has apparently chosen an unusual setting – a Florida strip club.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the successful entrepreneur, who has been a key member of TV’s Shark Tank panel since the show’s inception, will have a one night stand on Aug. 17 at the Spearmint Rhino Gentleman’s Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The appearance is being advertised on two large billboards near the venue with John’s likeness, and the club has confirmed to inquiring patrons that yes, John will be hosting an event there. The club is also handing out bookmarks that mimic the billboard ads featuring John.

The successful entrepreneur was the founder of hip-hop clothing line FUBU and is the founder and CEO of The Shark Group, a brand management and consulting firm. John is also well-known as an author and motivational speaker.

With a net worth estimated at $300 million, John can certainly make it rain at the club if he so chooses.