‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary Involved In Fatal Boat Crash That Killed Two

Two people have died following an accident last weekend on a Canadian lake involving a boat owned by longtime Shark Tank panelist Kevin O’Leary.

TMZ reported. that O’Leary was a passenger on a boat allegedly driven by his wife, Linda, on Lake Joseph in Ontario, Canada when the accident occurred. The O’Leary boat smashed into another, larger boat, instantly killing a 64-year-old man. A second victim was hospitalized but died on Tuesday from her injuries.

“Late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident,” O’Leary told TMZ. “I am fully cooperating with authorities.”

The boat O’Leary’s craft hit was a 13-person vessel that was returning to a lake cottage at around 11:30 PM. The man who was killed was apparently standing on the bow of the boat and was struck in the head by the O’Leary boat.

“Out of respect for the families who have lost loved ones and to fully support the ongoing investigation, I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time,” O’Leary told TMZ. “My thoughts are with all the families affected.”

O’Leary has been a panelist on ABC’s Shark Tank since 2009. He founded Softkey and O’Leary funds and, before Shark Tank, was a frequent guest on Canadian television.