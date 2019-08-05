‘Shameless’ Actress Shanola Hampton Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Shameless star Shanola Hampton has signed with Buchwald for representation.

Hampton is best known for her role as Veronica Fisher on the critically acclaimed and award-winning Showtime series Shameless, which is currently in production on its tenth season ahead of its November premiere.

Hampton, who began her career in the theatre in her home state of South Carolina, broke into TV and film with roles in such projects as Ryan’s Murphy’s Popular, Bill Lawrence’s Scrubs, Reba, and You Again with Betty White.

Up next, Hampton will be starring in the independent feature Through A Glass Darkly, opposite Robyn Lively and Michael Trucco.

She will continue to be represented by Reel Talent Management.