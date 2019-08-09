‘Shameless’: Rachel Dratch & Anthony Alabi To Recur In Season 10

EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live alumna Rachel Dratch and Anthony Alabi (Family Reunion) are joining the recurring for the upcoming tenth season of Showtime’s hit dramedy Shameless.

Dratch will play Paula, the corrupt parole officer for Ian (Cameron Monaghan) who uses her power over him and her other parolees to run an elaborate insurance scam.

Alabi will play the upstanding and clean-cut Mavar, who steps in to be a much needed role model for Liam (Christian Isaiah) as Liam explores his racial identity outside of the Gallaghers. A former college athlete, Mavar now sells used cars, mentors local youth and sings in the church choir.

The tenth season of the William H. Macy starrer from Warner Bros. TV picks up six months after last season’s finale with Frank (Macy) using his leg injury to collect as many prescription drugs as possible and his exploits leading him to an old friend. Meanwhile, Debbie (Emma Kenney), emboldened by the $50,000 left to her by Fiona, has stepped in as the new matriarch, ruling over the Gallagher household with an iron fist. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) navigates his relationship with a newly affectionate Tami (Kate Miner). Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) has to decide what to do with his life as he finishes military school and heads back to the South side. Liam (Isaiah) is committed to learning more about black history and culture under the tutelage of V (Shanola Hampton) as Kev (Steve Howey) faces an identity crisis. Gallavich returns this season as Ian (Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) rekindle their romance in prison as both cellmates and lovers.

Dratch appeared for seven seasons on SNL, perhaps most memorably as the recurring character Debbie Downer, as well as in subsequent guest appearances. She also has appeared in series including 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Last Week Tonight, Broad City, Inside Amy Schumer and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Film credits include Wine Country, Little and Sisters among others. She’s repped by Paradigm and Peikoff Mahan.

In addition to his series regular role as Moz McKellan on Family Reunion, Alabi has also appeared on the small screen in Raven’s Home, Bosch, NCIS, Insecure, Modern Family and The Mick, among others. He began his acting career after playing offensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins in the NFL. Alabi is repped by JLA Talent and Consortium Entertainment.

Shameless returns for its tenth season Sunday, November 3 at 9 PM ET/PT on Showtime.