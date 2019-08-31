Click to Skip Ad
Valerie Harper Dies: Star Of TV’s ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ And ‘Rhoda’ Was 80

5 Dead, 21 Others Injured In Midland And Odessa Texas Shootings

At least five people were killed Saturday afternoon and 21 others injured in related shooting incidents in Odessa and Midland, Texas.

In a news conference carried live on CNN, police said the violence started with a traffic stop. The gunman fled and was corned by law enforcement at Cinergy Midland, popular entertainment complex that includes a movie theater, bowling alley and restaurants.

After engaging with officers, the suspect was killed. Police said at least three officers were among the injured. The nature of their injuries was unclear.

When the shooting was first reported, police said they believed two gunmen were involved.

“We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland,” the Midland Police Department said in a statement on its Facebook page.

There were also reports that a US Postal Service truck had been hijacked. However, police later said the situation was fluid and some of the earlier information could not be confirmed.

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

