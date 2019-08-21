Seven Bucks Hires Universal’s Maya Lasry As Chief Marketing Officer

EXCLUSIVE: Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Companies has hired Maya Lasry as its Chief Marketing Officer, a move the brings her over from Universal Pictures, where she spent nearly seven years most recently as Director of Creative Advertising.

The move reunites Lasry and Seven Bucks after she spearheaded marketing for Universal on the 2018 Johnson-starring action thriller Skyscraper. She also worked on marketing for The Fate of the Furious and Furious 7.

In here new role, Lasry will oversee all global marketing, planning, development and creative advertising across Seven Bucks’ film, TV and digital media companies along with all business partnerships within the enterprise. She also will run all marketing and strategy for Seven Bucks Creative, the creative arm of Seven Bucks Productions. Lasry will be based in Los Angeles.

At Universal, Lasry also produced marketing materials for American Made, A Dog’s Purpose and The Mummy.

“In addition to being a longtime colleague and collaborator, Maya is an immensely talented creative executive whose leadership and experience in building global campaigns will be a strong compliment to our Seven Bucks ethos and company’s expansive goals,” Johnson and Garcia said. “We’re thrilled to have Maya helming our marketing efforts across our Seven Bucks enterprise and applying her intuitive ability to connect our rapidly growing portfolio of companies to audiences worldwide.”

Seven Bucks’ recent film credits include Hobbs & Shaw, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its upcoming sequel, Rampage, The King, Red Notice and John Henry and the Statesmen. It also has upcoming Disney’s Jungle Cruise. On the TV side, it produces HBO’s Ballers and NBC’s The Titan Games among other fare.

“I’ve worked in partnership with Dwayne, Dany and the Seven Bucks team for years, and have watched the rapid growth fueled by their passion, commitment and emotional connection to their global audience,” Lasry said. “I’m thrilled to join their team and help continue the momentum, innovation and global expansion.”