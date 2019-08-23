‘Serendipity’ TV Series Inspired By Movie In Works At NBC

NBC has put in development Serendipity, a an hourlong romantic comedy inspired by the 2001 Miramax movie starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale. It hails from Miramax Television.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written and executive produced by Jonny Umansky, in Serendipity, Harry and Claire fall in love one fateful night, are separated by circumstance and then spend years trying to find one another again … with a little help from the universe. Miramax Television is the studio.

“I’ve been madly in love with this movie for more than half my life,” says Umansky. “Never has the world needed a show like Serendipity more, and the love stories we have in store are big, bold and filled to the brim with whimsy and wonder.”

The 2001 romantic comedy film, directed by Peter Chelsom, revolved around Jonathan (Cusack) and Sara (Beckinsale) who share a dessert at New York restaurant Serendipity 3 after a chance encounter at a department store. They leave their future together to fate by writing their phone numbers on a $5 bill and a book endpaper, respectively, and put them out into the universe. They carry on with their lives and their relationships until fate intervenes years later…

“We are privileged to be working alongside Jonny, who has invented a relentlessly optimistic romantic comedy cinematic universe,” says Caitlin Foito of Miramax. “His creative take and adaptation of Serendipity will be a sure-fire win for everyone involved in this unique project.”

Miramax had been looking to mine its movie titles for TV. During the 2017-18 development season, an adaptation of Gone Baby Gone went to pilot at Fox.

Umansky was hired to adapt 16 Ways To Break A Heart for Sonar Studios with Canvas Media Producing. On the feature side, Umansky and his former writing partner Zach Hyatt adapted Legends of the Hidden Temple for Nickelodeon Films. At NBC, last season he wrote crime drama Conway, executive produced by Vin Diesel, which had a scripted order.