Sean Spicer To Dance Around Stage, Not Inaugural Crowd Size, On ABC’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Sean Spicer was often accused of dancing around the facts when he was the press secretary for Donald Trump’s White House, but he’ll get a chance to show actual steps as a contestant on the 28th season of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, premiering Sept. 16.

ABC announced the new season’s line-up of contestants and their pro matches. In addition to Spicer, some of the celebrities include Christie Brinkley, The Office‘s Kate Flannery, James Van Der Beek, ex-Supreme Mary Wilson, NBA champ Lamar Odom and The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown.

See the full list of stars and their pro mentors below.

ABC also announced that for the first time viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out which celeb is paired with which pro, the latter group including the return of show favorite Peta Murgatroyd.

The show premieres Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

The complete list of dancers this season are:

Lauren Alaina – country music star

Christie Brinkley – supermodel

Ally Brooke – pop star

Hannah Brown – “The Bachelorette”

Karamo Brown – TV host

Kate Flannery – TV star

Ray Lewis – NFL Hall of Famer

Kel Mitchell – comedian/actor

Lamar Odom – two-time NBA champion

Sean Spicer – former White House press secretary

James Van Der Beek – TV icon

Mary Wilson – The Supremes

Professional dancers:

Brandon Armstrong

Lindsay Arnold

Alan Bersten

Cheryl Burke

Witney Carson

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater