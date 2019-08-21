Sean Spicer To Dance Around Stage, Not Inaugural Crowd Size, On ABC’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Sean Spicer was often accused of dancing around the facts when he was the press secretary for Donald Trump’s White House, but he’ll get a chance to show actual steps as a contestant on the 28th season of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, premiering Sept. 16.
ABC announced the new season’s line-up of contestants and their pro matches. In addition to Spicer, some of the celebrities include Christie Brinkley, The Office‘s Kate Flannery, James Van Der Beek, ex-Supreme Mary Wilson, NBA champ Lamar Odom and The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown.
See the full list of stars and their pro mentors below.
ABC also announced that for the first time viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out which celeb is paired with which pro, the latter group including the return of show favorite Peta Murgatroyd.
The show premieres Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The complete list of dancers this season are:
Lauren Alaina – country music star
Christie Brinkley – supermodel
Ally Brooke – pop star
Hannah Brown – “The Bachelorette”
Karamo Brown – TV host
Kate Flannery – TV star
Ray Lewis – NFL Hall of Famer
Kel Mitchell – comedian/actor
Lamar Odom – two-time NBA champion
Sean Spicer – former White House press secretary
James Van Der Beek – TV icon
Mary Wilson – The Supremes
Professional dancers:
Brandon Armstrong
Lindsay Arnold
Alan Bersten
Cheryl Burke
Witney Carson
Val Chmerkovskiy
Sasha Farber
Jenna Johnson
Daniella Karagach
Keo Motsepe
Peta Murgatroyd
Pasha Pashkov
Gleb Savchenko
Emma Slater
