Sean Hannity Defends CNN’s Chris Cuomo After Video Of Heated “Fredo” Argument

A video of Chris Cuomo in heated argument at a New York bar has been making its rounds on the internet. In it, the CNN anchor is arguing with a man who called him “Fredo” — which was the main cause of the altercation.

The video was first posted by Brandon Straka on his YouTube channel “That’s The Point with Brandon” before making its rounds on the in Internet. In the video, you can hear Cuomo getting heat at a man who called him Fredo. He said that calling him Fredo is the N-word for Italians. Things get quite aggressive during the argument with Cuomo saying “I’ll f***ing ruin your shit. I’ll f***ing throw you down these stairs like a f***ing punk.” Luckily, there was no physical altercations.

In an interesting turn of events, Fox News’s Sean Hannity came to the defense of Cuomo via Twitter saying, “I say good for

@ChrisCuomo. He’s out with his 9 year old daughter, and his wife, and this guy is being a jackass in front of his family.”

He added, “Imho Chris Cuomo has zero to apologize for. He deserves the apology.”

CNN also chimed in via a statement that said: “Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him.”