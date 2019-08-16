‘Schooled’ Gets New Showrunner Ahead Season 2 In ‘Kids Are Alright’ Creator Tim Doyle

The Kids Are Alright creator Tim Doyle has stepped to the head of the class at ABC’s Schooled as its new showrunner. He replaces Marc Firek, who has left the series he co-created and ran that is headed into its sophomore season.

The move brings Doyle back to ABC, which canceled The Kids Are Alright in May after its freshman season.

Spun off from ABC’s veteran sitcom The Godlbergs, Schooled stars that series’ Aj Michalka, Tim Meadows and Bryan Callen. Set in 1990-something, it follows the faculty of William Penn Academy, led by new music teacher and WP graduate Lainey Lewis (Michalka), Principal Glascott (Meadows), Coach Mellor (Callen) and young, enthusiastic super-teacher Charlie Brown, or CB for short (Brett Dier). Despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, these teachers are heroes to their students.