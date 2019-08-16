Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Peter Fonda Dies: Symbol Of A Generation In ‘Easy Rider’ Was 79

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Oscar-Nominated 'Easy Rider' Star Peter Fonda Dies At 79

Read the full story

‘Schooled’ Gets New Showrunner Ahead Season 2 In ‘Kids Are Alright’ Creator Tim Doyle

Willy Sanjuan/Shutterstock

The Kids Are Alright creator Tim Doyle has stepped to the head of the class at ABC’s Schooled as its new showrunner. He replaces Marc Firek, who has left the series he co-created and ran that is headed into its sophomore season.

The move brings Doyle back to ABC, which canceled The Kids Are Alright in May after its freshman season.

Spun off from ABC’s veteran sitcom The Godlbergs, Schooled stars that series’ Aj Michalka, Tim Meadows and Bryan Callen. Set in 1990-something, it follows the faculty of William Penn Academy, led by new music teacher and WP graduate Lainey Lewis (Michalka), Principal Glascott (Meadows), Coach Mellor (Callen) and young, enthusiastic super-teacher Charlie Brown, or CB for short (Brett Dier). Despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, these teachers are heroes to their students.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad