‘Schooled’: Kali Hawk Joins ABC Comedy As Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Kali Hawk (New Girl) has been added to the cast of ABC’s Schooled as a new series regular for The Goldbergs spinoff’s upcoming second season.

Set in 1990-something, Schooled follows the faculty of William Penn Academy, led by new music teacher and WP graduate Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka), Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows), Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) and young, enthusiastic super-teacher Charlie Brown, or CB for short (Brett Dier). Despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, these teachers are heroes to their students.

Hawk will play Wilma, a prized, passionate, brilliant, and hard-working science teacher who was poached from an elite school to teach at William Penn. When it comes to all things science, she’s easily excitable and knowledgeable to an impressive degree. She has high standards and always expects the absolute best from her students.

Schooled was created by Adam F. Goldberg & Marc Firek who executive produce with Doug Robinson for Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. Season 2 premieres Sept. 25.

Hawk can next be seen in the Hillary Swank thriller Fatale, directed by Deon Taylor. Her other credits include Couples Retreat, Bridesmaids, Fifty Shades of Black, Get Him To The Greek and a major recurring role on Fox’s New Girl. At ABC, she did an arc on the comedy The Mayor. Hawk is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein.