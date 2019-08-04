Emmy-nominated comedy series Schitt’s Creek is heading to CW Seed. The CW’s free, ad-supported digital network has acquired off-season streaming rights to Pop TV’s critically-praised series, which was recently renewed for a sixth and final season. Seasons one through four will be available to stream on the CW Seed App and CWSeed.com starting today, Sunday, August 4, it was announced at TCA.

“We love everything about Schitt’s Creek – the comedy acting, writing as well as the show’s binge-ability. All of which are perfect for the CW Seed audience,” said Rick Haskins, Executive Vice President, The CW. “We’re excited to help expand the awareness and hope to generate new fans of this brilliant series on our free, ad-supported platform.”

Co-created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek has been a transformational series for Pop, putting the network on the original programming map and remaining the CBS-owned net’s flagship show.

The ensemble cast includes Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah and Karen Robinson.

The series follows a wealthy family who suddenly find themselves broke and forced to live in Schitt’s Creek, a small town they once bought as a joke. Schitt’s Creek will premiere its sixth and final season on Pop TV in the U.S. in early 2020.

Commissioned by CBC, Schitt’s Creek is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. and created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. The executive producers are Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read and Ben Feigin. Schitt’s Creek is produced in association with CBC and Pop TV and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.