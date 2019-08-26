‘Saturday Night Live’: Eddie Murphy, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Among Season 45 Hosts, Premiere Date Set

Saturday Night Live returns for Season 45 on September 28 with three live coast-to-coast shows. Woody Harrelson, in his fourth appearance as host, and musical guest Billie Eilish will open the season. Making his first return to SNL for the first since a somewhat awkward appearance for a tribute at the SNL 40th Anniversary special in 2015 is Eddie Murphy, who will host December 21 with musical guest TBA. This will be his first time as host since 1984.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to host on October 5, with musical guest Taylor Swift; followed by David Harbour and musical guest Camila Cabello on October 12, and Kristen Stewart in her second stint as host, with musical guest TBA on November 2.

Saturday Night Live closed out its 44th season with a finale hosted by Paul Rudd with musical guest DJ Khaled. The show, which featured appearances by Alec Baldwin and Robert De Niro, was down a bit in ratings, averaging a 4.0 rating Live+Same Day household rating in the metered markets, and a 1.6 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters. That was down a bit in the metered-market households and up a notch among 18-49 in the local people meters from previous week’s episode with host Emma Thompson and musical guest Jonas Brothers (4.2, 1.5), which tied a demo low.



Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.