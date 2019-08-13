Click to Skip Ad
Sarah Silverman Musical ‘The Bedwetter’ Lands Director, New Off Broadway Premiere Date

Sarah Silverman
Associated Press

Sarah Silverman’s Off Broadway musical The Bedwetter has found its director along with a new premiere date: Anne Kauffman will direct the Atlantic Theater Company production, with previews beginning April 25, 2020.

Opening Night, casting, and creative team will be announced at a later date.

The previously-announced production, set for the Atlantic’s Linda Gross Theater in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, is based on Silverman’s memoir The Bedwetter. Silverman and Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews) are writing the musical’s book, with music by Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger and lyrics by Schlesinger and Silverman.

The limited engagement runs through Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Kauffman’s many stage credits include The Lucky Ones, Marvin’s Room, A Life, Detroit and Your Mother’s Copy of the Kama Sutra. She is the Artistic Director of Encores! Off Center, Resident Director at Roundabout Theater, and a winner of three Obie Awards and a Lucille Lortel Award, among others.

An earlier schedule for the Atlantic’s 2019-2020 season had The Bedwetter slated for previews beginning May 9, 2020, and opening June 10, 2020.

 

