Sarah Michelle Gellar To Star In ‘Other People’s Houses’ Dramedy In Works At Fox From ‘Ringer’ Duo & Neil Meron

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ringer alumna Sarah Michelle Gellar is eying a return to primetime. Gellar has reteamed with Ringer creators Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder for dramedy Other People’s Houses, which has been set at Fox for development. Gellar will star and executive produce the project, based on the book by Abbi Waxman. It hails from Neil Meron (Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert) and Universal Television, where Charmelo & Snyder and Meron have overall deals, with Fox Entertainment co-producing.





Credit: Robert Hanscum

Written by Charmelo and Snyder, Other People’s Houses, which has a script commitment, is described as a suburban dramedy, somewhere between Big Little Lies and Catastrophe. It is the story of nine people… living on a bucolic street… in the quiet, affluent neighborhood of Larchmont Village in Los Angeles. Using the lens of social media, our characters navigate their way through emotional ups and downs, as they try to figure out their lives as partners, parents, friends, and neighbors. And in the middle of the block — and the center of the drama — are our two main characters, two mothers (one stay-at-home, one working) Frances Bloom and Anne Porter, played by Gellar.

Benjo Arwas

Charmelo, Snyder and Gellar executive produce with Meron and his producing partner Mark Nicholson.

Charmelo and Snyder’s Ringer script enticed Gellar back to TV for the first time since the end of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The trio executive produced the series, starring Gellar, which aired on the CW for one season, achieving cult status.

Charmelo and Snyder recently co-wrote Netflix film The Perfection and executive produced drama series Midnight, Texas, which aired for two seasons on NBC.

Gellar also had been set to star in and executive produce Sometimes I Lie, a limited series based on former BBC journalist Alice Feeney’s debut novel, which is being developed by Ellen DeGeneres’ A Very Good Production and Warner Bros TV.

Gellar, whose TV series credits also include a starring role opposite Robin Williams on the CBS comedy series The Crazy Ones, is repped by ICM Partners; Meron and Waxman are also repped by ICM. Charmelo and Snyder are repped by A.B. Fischer at Literate and attorney Jamie Mandelbaum at Jackoway.