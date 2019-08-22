Sarah Huckabee Sanders Joins Fox News As Contributor

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has joined Fox News as a contributor, the network said Thursday. Sanders will provide political commentary and analysis across all of Fox News Media, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital, Fox Nation and the radio/podcast division, according to the network. She begins her new role on September 6.

“Fox News has been the number one news organization in the country for 17 years running and I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analysis,” Sanders said in a statement.

Sanders left the White House in June after serving as the administration’s chief spokesperson since July 2017.

Sanders’ tenure was a rocky one marked by sometimes-ugly clashes with the White House press corps — famously CNN’s Jim Acosta — and Democrats’ accusations of spreading falsehoods. She joined the Trump campaign in 2016 and held her first White House news conference in May 2017, while the embattled Sean Spicer was serving his Naval Reserve duty.

Sanders’ dad, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, also is a Fox News contributor. Prior to her most recent stint as White House Press Secretary, Sanders had worked in leadership roles for U.S. Senators, Governors, and presidential campaigns, including senior adviser to former Republican Senator Tom Cotton and campaign manager for Republican Senator John Boozman.