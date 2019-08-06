Some SAG-AFTRA Members, Including Presidential Candidate Matthew Modine, Say They Haven’t Received Ballot A Week After They Were Mailed

SAG-AFTRA says it’s looking into reports that some of its members have not received election ballots more than a week after they wre mailed out.

Presidential candidate Matthew Modine is among them.

“I have not received my SAG-AFTRA ballot,” he tweeted. “Funny how I received my dues notices – but not my ballot. Guess they’ll claim they didn’t know where to send it – like the tens of millions of dollars in ‘unclaimed’ residuals checks that aren’t sent out to members.”

There’s no indication that Modine and his supporters are the only ones whose ballots haven’t arrived yet. It might just be that ballots are slow in arriving on the East Coast. But one of his supporters tweeted, “When a candidate running for SAG-AFTRA president doesn’t receive a ballot, it makes one wonder.”

According to the union, 160,000 ballots were mailed on July 29 and must be returned by August 28.

Modine, who lives in New York, says he’s been contacted by “lots of people…saying they have not received their ballots. Why are so many voting members not receiving their ballots?”

He told Deadline: “I have not received my ballot, and my aunt in Connecticut has not received her ballot. Ellen Barkin texted me today that she hasn’t received hers either, and neither has Rosanna Arquette.”

Arquette tweeted today: “It’s really bizarre that Matthew Modine and I have not received our ballots yet for the SAG-AFTRA vote. Is there anyone else who has not received one? Please speak up. We are paying members of our union. Where are our ballots?”

Some members are showing photos of their ballots on social media outlets, while others say theirs haven’t come in the mail yet.

“There’s still time to get a replacement ballot,” Modine said. “But it’s peculiar. It’s extraordinary how many people say they haven’t received their ballots.”