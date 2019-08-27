See Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Who Is America’ Dupe Potential Donald Trump Opponent Joe Walsh & Joe Arpaio, Pardoned Ex-Sheriff Who Wants Job Back

When Showtime broadcast the Emmy-nominated seven-episode series Who Is America, Sacha Baron Cohen’s exploration of conservative ideals he felt were fomented by President Donald Trump led to embarrassing moments for several public servants who, with the slightest provocation, fomented extreme views on guns, immigration, racism and other hot button topics. A few resigned, and others threatened to sue. One byproduct is there were so many, it’s inevitable that some will run for office and look dreadful.

Joe Walsh — the former Illinois congressman-turned conservative radio host who has pledged to run against President Donald Trump in the Republican primary — and Joe Arpaio — the hardliner former Arizona sheriff controversially pardoned by Trump from a federal contempt of court conviction over his hard line anti-immigration stances who now wants to run to regain his post — each had a regrettable Who Is America moment. Using different characters, Sacha Baron Cohen duped both men into taking part in segments.

First up is Walsh, who was voted into Congress in 2011 as a Tea Party insurgent and recently said he’s challenging Trump because the president is “completely unfit.” On Who Is America, Walsh took part in boosting a bogus initiative called Kinder Guardians, which espoused combating mass school shootings by arming small children. You can see the below clip, where Walsh shows up about nine minutes in. If you haven’t got the patience, Walsh, who appears to be reading from a prompter, describes the Kinder Guardian program in a PSA: “The intensive three week Kinder Guardian course introduces specially selected children from 12 to four years old, to pistols, rifles, semi-automatics and rudimentary knowledge of mortars.” It seems clear from the footage that Walsh did not know he was being duped:

Arpaio got his own entire segment, opposite Baron Cohen’s peculiar character OMGWhizzBoyOMG. Sheriff Joe gives a Second Amendment lesson to a small toy donut and then the conversation take a terrible turn for him. Take a look: