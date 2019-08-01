Marvel Sets ‘Runaways’ And ‘Cloak & Dagger’ Crossover Episode

The upcoming Season 3 of Hulu superhero series Marvel’s Runaways will include a crossover episode with the Freeform series Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, Marvel Television and Hulu said Thursday.

The news comes after Hulu said Runaways will return with its 10-episode third season on December 13. The Season 2 finale Cloak & Dagger aired earlier this year.

Deadline

No details yet on the subject of the Marvel collision, which was unveiled in a video today (see it below). Both series are currently available on Hulu, which is run by Freeform’s parent Disney.

“It’s so fun being able to do something that revels in the Mighty Marvel Manner! Having these young heroes crossover allows fans of both shows to see the adventure everyone has been waiting for and we’ve only hinted at,” said Jeph Loeb, executive producer and head of Marvel Television.

In the upcoming third season, the Runaways are frantically searching for their captured friends Chase Stein, Gert Yorkes and Karolina Dean. The kids go head-to-head with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie — or, more accurately, targeted the child she’s carrying. Nico Minoru draws them all into a dark realm where its ruler Morgan le Fay, played by Elizabeth Hurley, is much more nefarious than anyone the kids have yet to face.

The second season of Cloak & Dagger saw Tyrone Johnson (Cloak) and Tandy Bowen (Dagger) on a bus leaving New Orleans in hopes of helping out other parts of the country. Guess we know one of their stops now…

Here’s the video: