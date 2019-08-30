ProSiebenSat.1’s Former “Man In Hollywood” Rüdiger Böss Joins ‘Resident Evil’ & ‘Shadowhunters’ Producer Constantin Film

ProSiebenSat.1’s former “man in Hollywood” Rüdiger Böss has joined Constantin Film, the German production company known for the Resident Evil franchise and TV series Shadowhunters: Mortal Instruments.

Böss left the German broadcaster at the end of last year after 25 years. He was responsible for striking key Hollywood studios such as Warner Bros., Disney, Twentieth Century Fox, CBS, Paramount and Regency and brought titles such as The Big Bang Theory and The Hunger Games to Germany.

From November, he will join Constantin Film as a TV and film producer. He will also join the management team at Constantin Pictures and will become one of the managing directors.

Martin Moszkowicz, CEO of Constantin Film said, “Rüdiger Böss will enrich the creative team at Constantin Film with his experience, know-how and passion for content and expand our position in a constantly changing entertainment landscape.”

Böss added, “Constantin Film is one of the best places to be for film, TV and entertainment. Being a producer is a new role for me and one that I’m really looking forward to. I’ve often been annoyed about bad movies and series while I’ve been at Acquisitions; now I have to prove that I can produce really good ones for Constantin.”