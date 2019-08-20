Ronda Rousey Needed 9-1-1 For Injury On Set Of ‘9-1-1’

Ronda Rousey was injured on the set of Fox’s first-responder drama series 9-1-1 last week, Deadline has confirmed, nearly severing a finger while shooting a scene. Word is the Olympic judo medalist, former UFC champion and current WWE star didn’t break character, finishing the shot before going to a local hospital, where she learned she broke two fingers on her left hand.

The news comes after Deadline scooped last week that Rousey had joined the cast of the upcoming third season of the series recurring as Lena Bosko, a member of the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 136 who leaps into action to save lives when a disaster hits.

According to TMZ, Rousey was shooting a scene in which her character was slamming a door. Instead, she slammed the door on the middle and ring fingers of her left hand. The middle finger was broken and the tendon severed, while the ring finger was broken at the tip. The production was in Mexico, and she went by ambulance to a San Diego hospital. She returned to work the next day.

Fox declined comment on the incident.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers who are thrust into frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt star, with Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Ryan Guzman in series-regular roles.

The third season of 9-1-1 premieres September 23.

As an actor, Rousey most recently was seen in STX’s feature Mile 22 opposite Mark Wahlberg and John Malkovich. In addition, she executive produced the Emmy-nominated Go90 series Why We Fight, which soon will be airing on ESPN.