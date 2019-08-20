Rob Schneider Wins SAG-AFTRA National Board Seat In San Francisco; Victory For Opposition Membership First Slate

Funnyman Rob Schneider has been elected to the SAG-AFTRA national board representing San Francisco and northern California, defeating incumbent Katheryn Howell and three other challengers. Howell, however, was re-elected president of the local.

Schneider’s election is a victory for Membership First, the union’s opposition party led by Matthew Modine, whom Schneider is supporting for national president of SAG-AFTRA. Modine had made an amusing video – sans the tooth he lost in a recent skateboarding accident – in support of Schneider’s candidacy (see it below).

According to the official vote tally, Schneider got 402 votes, to 219 votes for Howell, who is a supporter of SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris and her Unite for Strength ticket. The other candidates in the board race included Toni Staniewicz, who got 103 votes; Lucrecia Sarita Russo, who received 54 votes, and Robert Curé, who got 32.

Schneider, whose credits include Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, 50 First Dates and Netflix’s Real Rob, noted in his campaign statement that in the 30 years he’s been a member of the guild “I’ve witnessed changes in our industry from bad cable TV deals to disastrous DVD deals and I’ve seen the income of my fellow actors decline precipitously. Sadly, our profession has turned into a hobby for most actors. All of this happening while there has been an explosion of new media and billions of dollars being made. None of this work can be made without SAG Members. We need better representation to demand our fair share. Our Health and Pension and the future of our Union demands we take action.”

Ballots in the presidential race will be counted August 28.

Here’s the Modine video: