Rob Reiner Signs With ICM Partners

Rob Reiner
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar and Golden Globe nominated, and Primetime Emmy winning Rob Reiner is now a client of ICM Partners.

As a filmmaker, he’s behind such Oscar-winning pics as Misery –which launched Kathy Bates as tour-de-force actress out of the gate, landing an Oscar win off her first nomination–and has been behind such blockbuster classics as When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride, Stand By Me, and A Few Good Men, which notched for Oscar noms including Reiner with a Best Picture nod. Reiner’s cult classic mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap recently celebrated its 35th anniversary at the Tribeca Film Festival.

In total Reiner is a two-time Emmy winner and five-time nominee, an Oscar Nominee, a nine-time Golden Globe Nominee, and a three-time DGA Nominee.

In 1987, Reiner co-founded the studio Castle Rock Entertainment, which produced hits above, as well as his Michael Douglas-Annette Bening screwball comedy The American President, the courtroom drama Ghosts of Mississippi, and the uplifting comedy The Bucket List, as well as the hit NBC comedy series Seinfeld. 

Reiner’s acting career launched out of a cannon in the CBS/Norman Lear sitcom, All In The Family, winning two Emmy Awards and earning five Golden Globe nominations, on which he played Michael Stivic, or as Archie Bunker called him “Meathead”.  Reiner’s acting resume includes such pics as Throw Momma From the Train, Sleepless in Seattle, Bullets Over Broadway, The First Wives Club, Primary Colors, EDtv, The Wolf of Wall Street and the Fox TV series The New Girl.

