Juan Riedinger Heads To ‘Riverdale’ As Archie’s Nemesis

EXCLUSIVE: Canadian actor Juan Riedinger has landed the recurring role of Dodger, Archie’s nemesis, in season 4 of the CW’s Riverdale.

Riedinger recently finished a season-long turn on TNT’s Claws as Joe Dupree, and also had a recurring role as Teo on TNT’s edgy Michelle Dockery crime noir series Good Behavior.

The award-winning actor and director’s credits also include Netflix’s Narcos (as Carlos Lehder) and CBC’s The Romeo Section. He has also starred in such movies as Black Christmas and the Diablo Cody’s scripted horror comedy Jennifer’s Body. Riedinger is repped by Buchwald, Principals Talent Management and Wright Entertainment.

The season 3 finale of Riverdale, “Chapter Fifty-Seven: Survive the Night” (written by showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi, directed by Rachel Talalay) centered around the climatic reveal of this season’s mystery antagonist, the Gargoyle King.

At Comic-Con, Dominic Patten reported that “Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam” will be a tribute to the late Luke Perry and his character Fred Andrews, Archie’s father. Perry’s former Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty will be appearing on that episode.

Season 4 of Riverdale premieres on The CW Wednesday, October 9, at 8 p.m. ET.