Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Runway Show Gets Amazon Premiere Date

Amazon Prime Video is a making a further push into the fashion world, setting September 20 for the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show, featuring her new Fall/Winter 2019 lingerie collection. The second-annual runway show will take place during New York Fashion Week in conjunction with NYFW: The Shows and will feature a combination of models, actors and dancers wearing the latest savage styles.

Following the live show, this year’s Savage X Fenty Show will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide beginning Friday, September 20. The special will also feature an exclusive look behind the scenes at the making of the show.

Amazon has been making a foray into the fashion world. The Prime Video channel will be premiering Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s new fashion competition series Making the Cut in 2020.

The Savage X Fenty Show was created under the artistic direction of Rihanna and Savage X Fenty, and is executive produced by Rihanna and produced by Prodject and Endeavor Content’s non-scripted group.

“Rihanna has conquered the worlds of music, film, beauty and fashion. She has re-invented the idea of what fashionable lingerie should be for a global customer. The brand authentically reflects empowering statements of inclusivity, body positivity and fun! The Savage X Fenty Show promises to be a ground-breaking and truly unique experience and we’re thrilled to give our global customers an exclusive front row seat,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.