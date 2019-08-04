Rickie Lee Jones Scripted Series In Works At the CW

The CW is in early stages of development of The Horses, a scripted series based on the life of singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones. The CW President Mark Pedowitz revealed the project following the network’s TCA executive session when asked about potential successors of its popular female-lead series Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which both ended their runs this season.

The Horses, named after one of Jones’ singes, is currently looking for a writer.

Born in Chicago, Jones and her family moved to Arizona. She grew up riding horses, studying dance, and practicing swimming. When she was 10 years old the family moved to Olympia, Washington, where her father abandoned them. As a teenager, she ran away to her father’s in Kansas City and dropped out of high school.

Jones, who started her career playing in LA bars at age 19, went on to become is a two-time Grammy Award winner. Her most popular song to date is the 1979 Chuck E.’s In Love, which reached No. 4 on the US charts.