Richard Williams Dies: Animator For ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ Was 86

Richard Williams, an Academy Award-winning animator best known for his work on Who Framed Roger Rabbit, has died. He passed at his home in Bristol, UK on Friday at age 86.

A triple Oscar and triple BAFTA winner, Williams also did two of the Pink Panther films and Casino Royale.

His first film, The Little Island, was released in 1958 and won a BAFTA, while his animated adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in 1971 was his first Oscar.

Williams later wrote a book, The Animator’s Survival Kit and was animating and writing until he died.

Born in Toronto, Williams moved to the UK in the 1950s. His work on the live action animation Who Framed Roger Rabbit, which had humans and cartoon characters co-existing, was a huge commercial success. Williams handled supervision of the animation sequences, creating the film versions of Roger Rabbit and his wife, Jessica.

Williams won two Oscars for the film, in the special academy award category and for special effects.

Survivors include his daughter, Natasha Sutton Williams, and five other children.