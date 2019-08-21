The Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond and Mythbusters star Tory Belleci have scored an adventure series with Amazon.

The SVOD service has commissioned a six-part series, currently untitled, from Chimp Productions, the production company co-run by the former Top Gear presenter.

Richard Shotwell/Shutterstock

In the show, Hammond and Belleci find themselves shipwrecked in mysterious circumstances, stranded on a remote yet beautiful desert island. Rather than sitting around waiting to be rescued, the pair decide to take matters into their own hands as they use all of their engineering and expert scientific prowess not only to survive, but to construct an out-of-this-world, paradise island playground. The series follows the pair as they construct their exotic wonderland using what they have from the shipwreck and what they can find on the island. The duo’s hare-brained builds will range from island hopping vehicles to a supersized hydro-power waterwheel.

The series comes after the digital platform signed up Hammond and his Grand Tour colleagues Jeremy Clarkson and James May to work on individual projects in addition to more episodes of the motoring format. Gareth Cornick exec produces and it is produced by Samuel Simon and was commissioned by Dan Grabiner, Head of UK Unscripted Originals, Amazon Studios.

“Somebody needs to take hold of popular science as a genre and reinvent it for a new age. And there are only two people to do that job. Unfortunately, neither of them are available so it’s me and Tory Belleci,” said Hammond. “At Chimp, we’ve assembled the absolute A-Team when it comes to this genre, and, working with Amazon, who have demonstrated their faith in us by commissioning this hugely ambitious show, we shall create something genuinely fresh and new on a scale of greatness never before seen. There’s every chance that both Tory and I shall make it back from the island alive and sane…Probably.”

Belleci said, “I’m so excited to be working with Richard for the first time. This is gonna get crazy.”

“We are delighted to announce this new project with Richard and to welcome Tory to Amazon Studios,” added Georgia Brown, Director of European Amazon Original Series. “This show is all about going to the extremes to pull off the impossible and with this outstanding duo at the helm, I can’t wait to see what lengths they will go to in order to create a series that is sure to stun and delight our viewers across the globe.”