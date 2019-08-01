Richard Dreyfuss Is Roulette Records’ Morris Levy, Sebastian Maniscalco Is Giorgio Moroder In Neil Bogart ’70s Music Pic ‘Spinning Gold’

EXCLUSIVE: Richard Dreyfuss has been set to play Roulette Records chief Morris Levy, and Sebastian Maniscalco is playing music visionary Giorgio Moroder in Spinning Gold, the film about ’70s Casablanca Records chief Neil Bogart that his son Timothy Scott Bogart is directing from the script he wrote. Bogart said he has also cast Winslow Fegley to play his father in his childhood years.

Bogart’s Boardwalk Entertainment has fully financed the picture with Jessica Martins’ Hero Entertainment. In a film that will feature some of the most iconic music of the 1970s, Jeremy Jordan plays Bogart and Michelle Monaghan plays his wife, Beth; Samuel L. Jackson plays Parliament leader George Clinton, Kenan Thompson is Motown’s Berry Gordy, Jason Isaacs is Al Bogart (the record producer’s father), Jason Derulo is Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers, Jay Pharoah is WBLS radio DJ Frankie Crocker, D.L. Hughley is Parliament’s Bootsy Collins, Jazmine Sullivan plays Gladys Knight, Steven Strait and X Ambassadors’ Sam Harris play KISS leaders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Neil Patrick Harris plays KISS co-manager Bill Aucoin, Peyton List plays Nancy Reingold, Caitlin Fitzgerald plays Joyce Biawitz (Bogart’s second wife and co-manager of KISS and Donna Summer), and Dan Fogler, SNL‘s Chris Redd, and James Wolk also have key roles.

The film is being produced by Laurence Mark, Bogart, Martins, and Alex Habrich. Harvey Mason Jr., Evan “Kidd” Bogart, Gary Randall and Wei Zheng are also in producing capacities.

Maniscalco, who has established himself as a top touring standup comedian, was last seen in Green Book and he will next be seen onscreen in The Irishman, the Martin Scorsese-directed drama that has its world premiere at the New York Film Festival. He’s repped by UTA and Levity Entertainment Group, and Dreyfuss is APA.