Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ To Get European Premiere At London Film Festival

Rian Johnson’s crime caper Knives Out is set to get its European premiere at the London Film Festival (Oct 2 – 13) as the event’s American Express Gala.

Written and directed by Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi filmmaker Johnson, the movie stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Colette, Katherine Langford, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield and Christopher Plummer. Johnson and some cast members are expected to attend the premiere.

The feature, backed by Lionsgate and MRC, charts the fallout after renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday. When inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate, he sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death.

Johnson said, “I’m thrilled to be screening Knives Out at the BFI London Film Festival. This film was an attempt to capture the twisty fun of an Agatha Christie whodunnit, it’s a great pleasure to be showing it in the country responsible for the genre’s golden age.”

Pic gets its world premiere at Toronto and then rolls out via Lionsgate in the U.S. and UK from November 27.