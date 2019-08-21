Rebel Wilson To Host ‘LOL: Last One Laughing’ Australian Series For Amazon

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10245853bm) Rebel Wilson poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 72nd international Cannes film festival, in Cap d'Antibes, southern France France Cannes 2019 amfAR - 23 May 2019

Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect, The Hustle, Isn’t It Romantic) has signed on to host and executive produce the first Australian Amazon Original series, LOL: Last One Laughing.

The comedy-variety series, produced with Endemol Shine Australia, will feature a cast of 10 Australian comedic actors and stand-up comics competing to make each other laugh first. The final comedian left standing will win the grand prize of AUD$ 100,000 (roughly $67,000 USD). The first Australian Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories in 2020.

The six-part series will film nonstop to catch all of the action, and follow the select group of talented comics who bring various styles to the table including stand-up, character, improvisational and physical comedy among others.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Prime Video family of creators and talent,” said Wilson. “I’ve already had the chance to work with Alexa — she’s great — and on Audible, so working with Prime Video seemed like an obvious choice. I can’t wait to see what these talented Australian comedians come up with and how far they’ll go to take home the prize.”

LOL: Last One Laughing follows the format of the successful Amazon Original series from Japan, Hitoshi Matsumoto Presents Documental, produced by and starring comedian Hitoshi Matsumoto who leads 10 comedians betting their own money in an anything-goes “battle of laughter behind closed doors.” The format was also launched in Mexico with comedian Eugenio Derbez as the laugh-house’s host. The series in Japan and Mexico are customer favorites and currently on their seventh and second seasons, respectively.

Prime Video will announce more leading Australian comedians who will participate in the series in the coming weeks. LOL: Last One Laughing is executive produced by Marty Benson and David McDonald.