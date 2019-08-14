Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Jim Gianopulos Inks Multi-Year Deal As Paramount Boss Prior To CBS-Viacom Merger

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Rapper A$AP Rocky Found Guilty In Sweden After Street Brawl; Handed Suspended Sentence

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been found guilty of assault in Sweden. The artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been handed a suspended sentence by a court after a brawl in Stockholm.

This is the latest development in the case, which became an international incident after President Donald Trump lobbied on behalf of the rapper when he tweeted, “It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!”

Prosecutors had recommended a six-month jail sentence for A$AP Rocky for his role in a street brawl last month. Two members of his entourage were also found guilty. It’s thought that Mayers will have to pay damages.

The Grammy-nominated musician, who starred in All Rise, had been in jail at the beginning of July until earlier this month.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad