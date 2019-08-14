Rapper A$AP Rocky Found Guilty In Sweden After Street Brawl; Handed Suspended Sentence

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been found guilty of assault in Sweden. The artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been handed a suspended sentence by a court after a brawl in Stockholm.

This is the latest development in the case, which became an international incident after President Donald Trump lobbied on behalf of the rapper when he tweeted, “It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!”

Prosecutors had recommended a six-month jail sentence for A$AP Rocky for his role in a street brawl last month. Two members of his entourage were also found guilty. It’s thought that Mayers will have to pay damages.

The Grammy-nominated musician, who starred in All Rise, had been in jail at the beginning of July until earlier this month.