The H Collective, Rakuten Team For Japan-Based Production & Distribution Ventures

Tokyo-based internet services giant Rakuten and LA-based production and distribution company The H Collective have agreed to establish Rakuten H Collective Studio, a joint venture film production entity in Japan. They have also formed Rakuten Distribution which will primarily release films produced by The H Collective in the market. The moves come after H Collective secured investment funding from Rakuten during the Cannes Film Festival in May. At the time, the deal covered features Brightburn and xXx 4.

Projects under the new joint venture include Aaron W Sala’s horror thriller The Beast, which will be directed by Christine Crokos, and The Remainders, an action revenge thriller written by Derek Kolstad of the John Wick franchise.

Rakuten H Collective Studio will produce films in-house as well as engaging in financing, IP management and the production and sale of video content on a variety of platforms. The company also intends to create music, comics, games and other goods based on the IP.

Elizabeth Banks-starrer Brightburn will be the first film to go out under the new distribution label, supported by Toho-Towa, in the fall of this year.