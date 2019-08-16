‘Raising Dion’: Netflix Sets Premiere Date & Unveils First Images Of Sci-Fi Family Drama

Netflix has set the premiere date and unveiled the first images for its sci-fi family drama Raising Dion.

The SVOD service will launch the series starring Jason Ritter, Michael B. Jordan, Alisha Wainwright and Ja’Siah Young on October 4. It comes after it handed the hourlong drama a straight-to-series order last year.

Raising Dion follows the story of Nicole Reese (Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (Young) after the death of her husband Mark (Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several magical, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Ritter), and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.

Wainwright’s Nicole is a big dreamer who struggles to balance everything once Dion begins to develop superhuman abilities, creating a hectic day-to-day in which she strives to protect his childhood and his safety.

Young’s Dion is an adorable eight year old, a precocious boy with an affinity for superheroes and science. This affinity becomes his challenging reality as he begins to develop the mysterious abilities, making his life difficult as he enters a new school and deals with the trauma of losing his father when he needed him the most.

Ritter’s Pat is always doubted and misunderstood, and while his passion for science and comics sets an image of a seemingly awkward man, his warmth wins Dion over. Pat was Mark’s best friend since their college days at Columbia, and after Mark’s passing makes a big effort to be there for Nicole and Dion, and loves them like family.

Jazmyn Simon plays Kat Neese, a surgical resident and Nicole’s sister. She’s the one that has her life together, and can’t help but correct Nicole on life and parenting. All in all, she’s a wonderful and supportive aunt and sister, but has a hard time biting her tongue as she watches her sister make mistakes. Sammi Hanney plays Esperanza Jimenez, a bright classmate of Dion who has brittle bone disease. A brilliant artist wise beyond her years, she looks out for Dion in an endearing manner, and, though it takes a while, Dion grows to realize she is his best friend.

Carol Barbee acts as showrunner with exec producers including Jordan, Kenny Goodman, Kim Roth, Dennis Liu, Michael Green, Charles D. King’s MACRO and Seith Mann, who directed a number of episodes. Based on Liu’s comic book, it is produced by Super Spring Productions. The series is formed of nine episodes.

