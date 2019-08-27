Rain Management Group Adds Chervine Naamani As A Manager

Chervine Naamani has joined Los Angeles-based Rain Management Group as a manager.

He most recently was a literary agent at Buchwald, where he cultivated his roster of writers and directors with in film, TV and new media including Korde Arrington Tuttle (Them: Covenant, Mixtape), Raymond Arturo Perez (Selena) and Omid Ghaffarian, the first person from the Universal Writers Program to continue to develop his script with the studio.

“We are excited to work with Chervine as we continue to expand Rain Management Group,” COO Rob Wolken said. “Chervine brings a sharp eye for emerging talent and has demonstrated a natural acumen in launching their careers.

As a dual French and American citizen of Iranian descent, Naamani champions and highlights diverse voices throughout the industry.

“I’m very excited to be joining RMG and help grow their already diverse slate of artists and to work as a manager,” Naamani said. “They were a natural fit for me and my clients, and I am looking forward to this next chapter in my career.”