Rafe Spall Leads Cast In Josh Lawson’s Oz Comedy ‘Long Story Short’ Backed By Studiocanal & Screen Australia

Shoot is under way in Sydney, Australia, on rom-com Long Story Short, starring Rafe Spall (I Give It A Year), Zahra Newman, (Truth), Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians), Noni Hazlehurst (A Place To Call Home), Dena Kaplan (Dance Academy) and Josh Lawson (Anchor Man).

Lawson directs his original screenplay, which is backed by Screen Australia and sold by Studiocanal. Jamie Hilton is producing alongside Michael Pontin and Isabel Stanfield for See Pictures, marking a second collaboration with Lawson after their Toronto break-out The Little Death in 2014.

The story follows Teddy (Spall), who wakes up the morning after his wedding to discover that every few minutes he’s jumping forward to the next year of his life. He must use every precious moment wisely to keep from losing the love of his life, and to learn to love the life he’s losing.

Create NSW and Spectrum Films are also also part of the production team. Executive Producers are Josh Lawson, Sonia Borella, Josh Pomeranz, Charlie Tynan and Will Gammon.

Lawson’s first feature The Little Death won the SXSW Audience Award and premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2014 and was released in more than 30 territories. It has been remade in four languages, most notably the 2017 box office smash, Kiki Love To Love, which did over 1M admissions in Spain.

Lawson said, “It really is a dream come true to be making this film with a cast and crew of this stellar caliber. We’re all excited and grateful to be able to tell a story with such heart and positivity, and to set it in Sydney makes it all the sweeter.”

Spall added, “Josh’s screenplay is miraculous, and I couldn’t be happier to be playing Teddy. It’s wonderful to be staying with my family on Sydney’s stunning beaches and working with such an amazing team of people.”