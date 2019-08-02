Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

CBS All Access Has Seen Subscriber “Uptick” Since CBS Went Dark On DirecTV In Carriage Battle- TCA

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Dolph Lundgren-Sylvester Stallone Action Series Heats Up TV Marketplace

Read the full story

R. Kelly Is Denied Bail After Pleading Not Guilty To Sex Charges In New York

Amr Alfiky/AP/Shutterstock

R. Kelly, facing charges of sexual abuse and racketeering in New York and Illinois, was denied bail this morning in a Brooklyn court after pleading not guilty to five criminal charges.

The R&B artist was arrested in July and accused of crimes involving women and girls over a span of 20 years. He faces 18 total counts between Chicago and New York.

Kelly has been charged with one count of racketeering and four counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits sexual trafficking across state lines. The New York indictment lists five alleged victims, three of them girls. A conviction could mean up to 80 years in prison.

Eastern District Judge Steven L. Tiscione denied bail to Kelly, who has been in jail without bond since July 12. He cited Kelly’s resources and “incentive to flee.”

Years of allegations against Kelly preceded the broadcast last winter of Lifetime documentary series Surviving R. Kelly, which brought new accusations to light. Kelly also made headlines several weeks ago by standing and shouting at Gayle King in a CBS interview as he angrily rebutted the charges.

About a dozen supporters of Kelly appeared outside the courthouse, some wearing T-shirts with slogans like “Free R. Kelly” or “#UnMuteRKelly.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad