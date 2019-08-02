R. Kelly Is Denied Bail After Pleading Not Guilty To Sex Charges In New York

R. Kelly, facing charges of sexual abuse and racketeering in New York and Illinois, was denied bail this morning in a Brooklyn court after pleading not guilty to five criminal charges.

The R&B artist was arrested in July and accused of crimes involving women and girls over a span of 20 years. He faces 18 total counts between Chicago and New York.

Kelly has been charged with one count of racketeering and four counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits sexual trafficking across state lines. The New York indictment lists five alleged victims, three of them girls. A conviction could mean up to 80 years in prison.

Eastern District Judge Steven L. Tiscione denied bail to Kelly, who has been in jail without bond since July 12. He cited Kelly’s resources and “incentive to flee.”

Years of allegations against Kelly preceded the broadcast last winter of Lifetime documentary series Surviving R. Kelly, which brought new accusations to light. Kelly also made headlines several weeks ago by standing and shouting at Gayle King in a CBS interview as he angrily rebutted the charges.

About a dozen supporters of Kelly appeared outside the courthouse, some wearing T-shirts with slogans like “Free R. Kelly” or “#UnMuteRKelly.”