Quibi Orders True-Crime Home Renovation Series ‘Murder House Flip’ From Josh Berman

Josh Berman will be using experience from his years working on CSI on his new project Murder House Flip, a true-crime home renovation series for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s shortform video platform Quibi. It hails from Berman, Chris King (Penny Dreadful), author Katherine Ramsland and Sony Pictures TV.

Murder House Flip is described as an unconventional home-renovation show that takes on the country’s most infamous homes — the ones known for the mysterious murders and incredible intrigue committed within their walls. Homeowners turn to the colorful cast of forensic specialists, spiritual healers and high-end renovation experts to uncover the true crimes, shocking secrets and scandalous history of their homes. Then, cleansing renovations remove the stains of the past and take these homes from morbid to marvelous.

Berman, King and Ramsland executive produce. Sony Pictures TV is the studio.

“We are excited to partner with Quibi to deliver a spin on a home makeover show in unique short form content,” said Berman. “Murder House Flip combines home renovations with the intriguing elements of a true crime series. Bringing healing and solace to families living in the aftermath of tragic events by transforming dark places into healthy spaces.”

“We are thrilled to bring this one of a kind series to life and dive into a world that combines America’s two biggest TV obsessions: true crime and home renovation,” said Elyse Seder, SVP Alternative & Syndicated Programming for Sony Pictures Television.

Berman created Notorious, which aired for one season on ABC, as well as Lifetime’s Drop Dead Diva. He recently served as executive producer on Daytime Divas and consulting producer on The Blacklist. Berman worked on the first six seasons of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, rising to executive producer for Season 6.

