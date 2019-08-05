Quibi Developing ‘One Night Forever’ From ‘The Arrangement’ Creator & AwesomenessTV

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi is expanding its development slate with One Night Forever, a new series from The Arrangement creator Jonathan Abrahams and AwesomenessTV (PEN15, Trinkets).

Written by Abrahams, in One Night Forever, cracking under the pressure of her senior thesis, an overwhelmed astrophysics major meets a mysterious romantic who claims to be from another planet. Together they spend one fateful night on a mission to fix her thesis, explore the meaning of love, and just maybe unlock the secret of the universe.

Shelley Zimmerman, Rebecca Glashow, and Brin Lukens will executive produce for AwesomenessTV.

Emmy winner Abrahams created The Arrangement, which aired for two seasons on E! Starring Josh Henderson, Christine Evangelista, Lexa Doig and Michael Vartan the series was a Hollywood love story that brought to life the darker side of fame. Abrahams was a producer and writer on Mad Men, for which he shared an outstanding drama series Emmy win in 2011. His other credits include Murder in the First, Perception and Haven.