‘Queen Of The South’ Renewed For Season 5 By USA Network

By Denise Petski, Nellie Andreeva

USA Network

Ahead of tonight’s Season 4 finale, USA Network has picked up a fifth season of the hit drama series Queen of the South.

With Suits going away, Queen of the South will take the mantle of USA’s longest-running scripted series on the air.

While running largely under the radar with no major awards recognition or film stars, Queen of the South had been one of USA’s most reliable ratings performers.  A co-production between Fox 21 Television Studios and UCP, Queen of the South is Thursday’s #1 cable drama in P18-49, P18-34, P25-54, and P2+ year to date.

Starring Alice Braga, Queen of the South is based on the bestselling book La Reina del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. It tells the powerful story of Teresa Mendoza (Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America. In Season 3, Teresa struck out on her own, determined to build a new empire for herself. But as enemies old and new closed in, she realized that being queen would require more work — and more sacrifice — than she ever imagined.

David T. Friendly serves as executive producer alongside executive producers and co-showrunners, Dailyn Rodriguez and Ben Lobato.

