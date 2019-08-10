‘Queen Of The South’ Actor David Bianchi Signs With Bohemia Group

Management company Bohemia Group has signed actor David Bianchi, currently recurring in season 4 of USA’s Queen of the South and season 2 of Insatiable for Netflix. He also has an upcoming appearance in DC Comics’ Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and also starring Ewan McGregor.

“I am drawn to Bohemia because they are genuinely inspired by me as a whole, and are interested in every aspect of my journey while protecting my interests as an artist,” Bianchi said. “They will fight for me and I feel it”.

“We are thrilled to be representing David. He is a dynamic actor and truly a great multi-hyphenate talent,” said manager Aaron Sacks.

To date, Bianchi has over 70 actor credits from studio film, major network television and independent films, in addition to his theater work). He also holds over 30 producer and screen-writer credits.

Bianchi is also represented by Momentum Talent and Literary Agency, BYSB Talent in Atlanta, and Innovative Artists (for commercial and TV literary) in Santa Monica.