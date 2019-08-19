Propagate Boards International Sales On Select Content From Complex Networks

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Silverman and Howard Owens’ Propagate has acquired international rights to select series produced by youth-culture media collective Complex Networks, already licensing 95 hours of content to Africa’s M-Net for its music network Channel O. The three series are Blueprint, Complex Cover and Everyday Struggle.

Blueprint is hosted by Complex’s former Editor-In-Chief Noah Callahan-Bever, and provides a first-hand look into the lives of the influential leaders behind significant brands, artists and movements. Complex Cover is the digital version of Complex’s own cover stories while Everyday Struggle is a daily hip-hop debate show featuring DJ Akademiks, Nadeska and guests breaking down the biggest topics in music and culture. Filmed at Complex’s New York City headquarters, the series has featured such guests as Wale, Vic Mensa and Amber Rose.

“We are thrilled to be handling international sales for this fresh and vibrant programming,” says Nick Wang, Vice President of Propagate International. “Complex has created the news in the youth-culture space as much as they’ve chronicled it. They’re constantly innovating to meet their audience on new platforms, and it’s a natural fit for Propagate to play a part in the next phase of that innovation.”

Complex Networks, a Hearst-Verizon co-venture, is a global lifestyle brand and media company whose digital channel division is a Top 10 publisher in the U.S. for social engagement. Complex’s original content explores topics that span music, movies, sports, video games, fashion and food.

Myles O’Connell, SVP of Global Content Distribution at Complex, adds, “Licensing these shows internationally not only makes business sense, it embodies our brand ethos. Complex is about convergence culture, and that convergence is increasingly global. We know these series are in great hands with Cyrus (Farrokh, Propagate’s President of International) and the Propagate team.”

Founded in 2015, Propagate has a portfolio that includes November 13: Attack On Paris and Haunted for Netflix; Lore for Amazon; Charmed for the CW; In Search Of for History; and Planet Of The Apps for Apple. Companies in the portfolio include Electus, Big Breakfast, Hard Twenty and Incognito, as well as talent management firms Artists First and Authentic Talent & Literary Management. Award-winning filmmaker Antoine Fuqua recently signed an exclusive multi-year overall production deal with Propagate.